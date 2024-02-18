Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $15.20

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE UTI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.