Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $9.40

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

NU Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. NU has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

