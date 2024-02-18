Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

CALX stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. Calix has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

