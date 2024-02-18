American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 91,617 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Express worth $101,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.