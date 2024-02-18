American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. 6,292,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

