American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

