Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,667,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.