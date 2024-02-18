Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

