Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.12.

NYSE ALL opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

