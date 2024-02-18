Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares trading hands.
Alexander Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
Alexander Mining Company Profile
Alexander Mining plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the research and development of proprietary mineral processing technologies. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander Mining
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.