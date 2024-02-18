Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by ArchPoint Investors

ArchPoint Investors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of ArchPoint Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

AMLP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

