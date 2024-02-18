Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

