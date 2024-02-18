Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,549. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

