Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

