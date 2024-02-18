Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

