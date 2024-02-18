Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

