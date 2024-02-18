Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $264.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $226.85 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

