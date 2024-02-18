Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after purchasing an additional 175,007 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,276,000 after purchasing an additional 273,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.18 on Friday, reaching $152.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,520,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,076. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

