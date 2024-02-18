Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.46. 998,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,060. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

