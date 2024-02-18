Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.10 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.94. 1,118,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

