Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $862.98. 259,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,939. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

