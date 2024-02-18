Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Freshworks makes up approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Freshworks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Freshworks Stock Down 0.1 %
Freshworks stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 2,186,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,926. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.
