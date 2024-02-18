Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. General Mills accounts for 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

GIS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. 5,854,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,177. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

