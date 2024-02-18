Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.93 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,359,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

