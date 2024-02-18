Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,055 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NU were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NU Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE NU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 42,334,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,172,168. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.