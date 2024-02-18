Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,055 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NU were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 42,334,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,172,168. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.