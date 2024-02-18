Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 138.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $61,445,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,819 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,227. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

