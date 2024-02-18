Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 90,307 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,307 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for about 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Toast Stock Up 16.8 %

TOST traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 31,248,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,792,179. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.