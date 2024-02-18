Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1,167.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.80. 528,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,574. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.87.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

