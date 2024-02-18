Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 301.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

