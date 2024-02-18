Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,095 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

