Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 44,107 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 513.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,107 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands comprises 0.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.34. 1,667,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.