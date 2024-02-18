Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at $47.80 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

