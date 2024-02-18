agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 47,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AGL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

