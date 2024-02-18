AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.54

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.