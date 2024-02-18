aelf Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.75 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $449.55 million and $12.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001381 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,211,843 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.