Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.72 and a 200 day moving average of $187.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

