Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.43 and its 200 day moving average is $329.98. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.