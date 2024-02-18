Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $369.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.43 and its 200-day moving average is $329.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

