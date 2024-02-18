85,537 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.51%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

