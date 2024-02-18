83,134 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $127.48 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

