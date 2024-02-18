76,543 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000. Ryder System makes up 4.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on R shares. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.4 %

R traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.31. 425,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

