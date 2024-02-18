75,730 Shares in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 53,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

BKF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $37.25.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.