663 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $488,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $539.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $550.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.25.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

