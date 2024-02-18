58,047 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Oracle comprises about 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $897,342,000 after buying an additional 89,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $261,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.31. 8,936,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,063. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.