52,778 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of A stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

