4,772 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 1,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

