4,235 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,393,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360,756. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

