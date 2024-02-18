40,079 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

