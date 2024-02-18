36,794 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.92. 237,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,600. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $350.99.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

