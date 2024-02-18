36,383 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

